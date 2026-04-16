Iran says attack drone production increased tenfold after 2025 war

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A senior Iranian military official has said Iran increased the production rate of attack drones tenfold in the months following the US-Israeli attack in June 2025.

Speaking in a televised interview published on Thursday, Brigadier General Alireza Sheikh, deputy chief of staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said the country had significantly expanded its drone capabilities, News.Az reports, citing Iran's English-language Press TV.

He added that the armed forces had drawn lessons from the conflict and were preparing for a range of future scenarios.

“Our capabilities to confront threats, respond to them, and prevent the enemy from achieving its goals are a direct result of the lessons learned from the 12-day war in June 2025,” he said.

The senior commander pointed to what he described as Iran’s “extensive” strategic achievements, adding: “Today, we can say that the Islamic Republic of Iran has created a new discourse in the field of defence and security.”

Sheikh said advances in drone technology had altered the balance of power, claiming they had disrupted what he described as the enemy’s defence calculations and enabled precision strikes.

“This reflects military creativity — the ability to combine multiple and different components into an effective and powerful whole,” he said.

Referring to the latest round of talks between Iran and the United States held in Islamabad last week, he said negotiations take place when both sides are on relatively equal footing.

“The fact that we have brought the enemy to the negotiating table to discuss our demands is in itself a major achievement,” Sheikh said.

He added that the balance of power would become clear when comparing initial wartime claims with the issues currently under discussion.

News.Az