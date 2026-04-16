Qalibaf: Iran working for Lebanon ceasefire

“I am continuously following the situation in Lebanon and the establishment of a ceasefire in the country, and this issue is very important to us,” Qalibaf said during a telephone call with his Lebanese counterpart Nabih Berri, News.Az reports, citing Tasnim News Agency.

He added that Iran had been working, including during and after recent talks in Islamabad, to push for a permanent ceasefire across all areas of conflict. “For us, a ceasefire in Lebanon is as important as a ceasefire in Iran,” he said.

Qalibaf also expressed condolences over what he described as the deaths of Lebanese civilians and fighters, including members of Hezbollah and the Amal movement, and praised the “courage and steadfastness” of the Lebanese people. He said Iran considers the Lebanese “as its own” and has maintained ongoing consultations on the situation, including at the level of the president.

For his part, Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri outlined what he described as the latest developments in Israeli attacks on Lebanon, saying the country was facing large-scale displacement.

“Israel is, in the full sense of the word, committing crimes in our country and is seeking to displace the Lebanese people,” Berri said, adding that more than 1.2 million people had been displaced.

He said that he and what he described as resistance fighters remain steadfast, and stressed that any official contact or consultations with Israel would not serve Lebanon’s national interests.

Berri also thanked Qalibaf for his support for Lebanon and what he described as the Islamic resistance.