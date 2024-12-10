104 media workers killed in 2024, over half in Gaza

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ), 104 journalists and media workers have been killed globally in 2024, with more than half of them losing their lives during the Israel-Hamas conflict in Gaza, News.az reports citing foreign media .

What Is the IFJ Saying? On Tuesday, the IFJ announced that since the start of the Israel-Hamas war on October 7, 2023, at least 138 journalists have lost their lives, with 55 Palestinian media professionals among the victims recorded this year alone.The situation for journalists worldwide continues to deteriorate, and IFJ General Secretary Anthony Bellanger called attention to the growing threats to media workers."These sad figures show once again how fragile is press freedom and how risky and dangerous is the profession of journalism," Bellanger said.He emphasized the critical role of journalism in an era when authoritarian regimes are gaining ground globally."The public's need for information is very real at a time when authoritarian regimes are developing all over the world," Bellanger said.Compounding the danger is the rise in journalist imprisonments. The IFJ highlighted a sharp increase in detained journalists, noting 520 are currently behind bars, up from 427 last year. China and Hong Kong were noted as leading offenders, together detaining 135 journalists.With fatalities already nearing 2023's total of 129, the IFJ anticipates that the year-end numbers could surpass last year's figures.

News.Az