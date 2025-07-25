12-year-old dies from brain-eating amoeba after swimming in Lake Murray

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jaysen Carr, a 12-year-old boy, died from a rare and deadly brain-eating amoeba infection believed to have been contracted while swimming in Lake Murray, South Carolina. The infection, caused by the organism Naegleria fowleri, is extremely rare but almost always fatal.

Carr was diagnosed with Naegleria fowleri on July 7 and passed away on July 18. He is believed to have been exposed to the organism while swimming in Lake Murray, near Columbia, South Carolina, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

In a statement shared with WIS News 10, the family’s attorney, Tyler Bailey, said:

“Jaysen’s family is grieving this unthinkable loss but are grateful for the outpouring of love and support they’ve received. They want to understand how this happened and ensure it doesn’t happen to another family.”

Bailey also described Jaysen as “a bright and beloved student at Hand Middle School” in a post shared on his law firm’s Facebook page.

The South Carolina Department of Public Health confirmed the diagnosis earlier this week and said the exposure likely occurred in Lake Murray. However, they noted that Naegleria fowleri occurs naturally in many warm freshwater lakes, rivers, and streams, so the source cannot be confirmed with certainty.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the amoeba causes primary amebic meningoencephalitis (PAM), a severe brain infection. Of the 167 confirmed U.S. cases between 1962 and 2024, only four people have survived.

South Carolina State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell emphasized that cases of Naegleria fowleri are extremely rare, typically fewer than 10 per year in the United States.

“This indicates that recreational water activities for the general public are actually quite safe,” she said, adding that following basic safety precautions during swimming and water sports can help reduce risk.

A GoFundMe campaign supporting the Carr family has raised nearly $36,000 so far, with a goal of $55,000. The page notes that donations will help the family cover medical and funeral expenses during this difficult time.

