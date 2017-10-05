12-year-old maker creates his own Flappy Bird console - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

12-year-old Savva Osipov has grown so far up hearing tales of the old Soviet Union from his father, including about the gadgets and technology that was then available. One particular device that caught his attention is the “Nu, pogodi!” portable game that his dad saved from that time.

This inspired him to build another simple handheld, a Flappy Bird console, running on an Arduino Nano.

The project’s software is based on code by Themistokle Benetatos, and he designed and 3D-printed a custom case to tie all the necessary game elements (Arduino, screen, battery, speaker, button, etc.) together, according to Arduino blog.

As shown in the video below, it looks like a lot of fun. If you want to create your own, you can find more details in his write-up here!

https://hackernoon.com/diy-project-making-a-3d-printed-flappy-bird-console-a2929b4d8eee

