128 nations sign US Declaration on reform of United Nations

Some 128 nations have already signed the United Nations reform proposals presented by Washington, US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said on Monday.

"The response that we’ve had has been nothing short of fantastic: 128 nations have signed the declaration as of this morning," Haley stated at the opening of a US-sponsored meeting on the reform of the organization, APA reports.

Following the meeting, the sides may adopt a declaration on broad reforms, proposed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.

United States President Donald Trump said at the UN that "bureaucracy" is holding the international body back, saying he supports the efforts by Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to find the ways to reform the organization so it could serve the interests of global peace and security.

