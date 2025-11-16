13 injured as tourist bus overturns in central Greece

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tourist bus carrying about 40 passengers overturned on an old section of the national road network in Magnesia, central Greece, on Saturday, leaving 13 women with minor injuries, local authorities said, News.az reports, citing Telegraph.

Local media reported that the accident occurred when the driver braked abruptly while navigating a curve to avoid several stray dogs that suddenly entered the road, causing the bus to lose control and overturn.

According to preliminary information, all the injured passengers were transported to a hospital in the nearby city of Volos with minor injuries.

The group was traveling on a pilgrimage excursion.

Authorities temporarily cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the cause of the crash.

News.Az