Azerbaijan relocates next wave of families to Shukurbayli in Jabrayil - VIDEO

Azerbaijan relocates next wave of families to Shukurbayli in Jabrayil - VIDEO

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In accordance with the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Great Return to the territories liberated from occupation continues.

The former IDPs returning to Shukurbayli village in the Jabrayil district are families who were previously temporarily housed in various regions of the country, primarily in dormitories, sanatoriums, and administrative buildings, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Presently, 119 families, or 535 people, have been resettled to the village of Shukurbayli.

Residents returning to their native land expressed gratitude to President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice President Mehriban Aliyeva for their comprehensive state support.

They also thanked the valiant Azerbaijani Army, the heroic soldiers and officers who liberated the country's lands from occupation, and honored the memory of the martyrs who gave their lives for their homeland.

News.Az