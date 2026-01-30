13-year-old boy dies after shark attack in Brazil

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 13-year-old boy died on Thursday after being attacked by a shark while swimming at a beach in Olinda, in Brazil’s northeastern state of Pernambuco, according to medical officials.

The incident occurred at Praia Del Chifre beach, where the teenager was swimming with friends despite posted warning signs alerting visitors to frequent shark activity in the area, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

Witnesses said the boy was attacked from behind and sustained severe injuries. He was rushed to a hospital in Olinda, where he later died from blood loss.

Data from the State Committee for Monitoring Shark Incidents shows that Pernambuco has recorded 82 shark attacks since 1992, 27 of them fatal.

Authorities noted that beaches in both Recife and Olinda display warning signs advising against swimming because of the high risk of shark encounters. These coastal areas are popular tourist destinations, particularly during the carnival season.

News.Az