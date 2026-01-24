Australian boy dies after Sydney Harbour shark attack

+ ↺ − 16 px

A 12-year-old Australian boy has died after being bitten by a shark in Sydney Harbour, marking the latest in a series of shark incidents along Australia’s east coast, local media reported on January 24.

The victim, identified as Nico Antic, was attacked on Sunday while jumping off rocks with friends in the Vaucluse area, about nine kilometers from Sydney’s city center. His friends pulled him from the water and emergency services rushed him to hospital. Despite medical efforts, he later succumbed to his injuries, his family confirmed in a statement, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

“We are heartbroken to share that our son, Nico, has passed away,” the family said. They described him as a joyful, friendly, and sporty child with a kind and generous spirit, adding that he would be remembered for his vibrant energy and love for life.

The incident comes amid heightened concern over shark activity in the region. Dozens of beaches across Sydney and surrounding coastal areas were temporarily closed this week after multiple shark sightings and attacks within a short period. Authorities noted that heavy rainfall had made coastal waters murkier, conditions that can increase the likelihood of shark encounters.

Surf lifesaving patrols have been placed on alert, and local authorities are reviewing additional safety measures, including drone monitoring and warning systems, to help reduce risks to swimmers and beachgoers.

While shark attacks remain rare in Australia, the country records an average of around 20 incidents per year, with only a small number resulting in fatalities, according to conservation data. Officials continue to emphasize that drowning remains a far greater danger on Australian beaches than shark encounters.

Investigations into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing, while community members have expressed condolences to the family and renewed calls for beach safety awareness.

