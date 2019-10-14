Yandex metrika counter

14 policemen killed in attack in Michoacan, Mexico

  • World
  • Share
14 policemen killed in attack in Michoacan, Mexico

Mexico’s Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection has said in a statement that 14 police officers were killed in an attack in Aguililla, Michoacan, addin

Governor of Michoacan Silvano Aureoles Conejo said that "there will be no impunity" for this aggression, where police officers and state troops were killed.

However, he declined to specify the death toll "until the State Attorney General's Office issues the respective information".

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      