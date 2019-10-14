14 policemen killed in attack in Michoacan, Mexico

+ ↺ − 16 px

Mexico’s Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection has said in a statement that 14 police officers were killed in an attack in Aguililla, Michoacan, addin

Governor of Michoacan Silvano Aureoles Conejo said that "there will be no impunity" for this aggression, where police officers and state troops were killed.

However, he declined to specify the death toll "until the State Attorney General's Office issues the respective information".

