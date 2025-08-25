14-year-old arrested in shooting that caused panic at Kentucky High School game - VIDEO

This video captured the moment that gunfire sparked panic at the annual

A 14-year-old boy has been arrested after opening fire near a high school football game in Kentucky, sparking chaos as players and fans scrambled for cover, police said.

The shooting broke out Friday night during the fourth quarter of the annual “Battle of the Birds” rivalry game between Mayfield and Graves high schools at War Memorial Stadium in Mayfield. A livestream of the game captured the sound of multiple gunshots as players ran from the field and spectators ducked in the stands, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

Police said the gunfire erupted in the stadium’s parking lot following a physical altercation between the suspect and another juvenile. An 18-year-old identified as Jordan Riley of Farmington was struck in the upper torso. He was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital, where he remained in stable condition on Sunday.

The 14-year-old suspect, from Fulton, Kentucky, was taken into custody and charged with first-degree assault. He is being held at a juvenile detention center.

Authorities said the motive is still under investigation and urged witnesses to come forward with information. The Kentucky State Police and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are assisting Mayfield police in the case.

News.Az