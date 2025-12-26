Yandex metrika counter

15 injured in knife attack at Central Japan factory - VIDEO

15 injured in knife attack at Central Japan factory - VIDEO
Photo: Getty Images

Fifteen people were injured on December 26 after a man attacked workers with a knife and sprayed an unknown liquid at a factory in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.

The incident occurred around 4:30 p.m. local time at a Yokohama rubber factory in Mishima City, according to local authorities cited by NHK. All injured victims are conscious and receiving medical treatment, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Police arrested a 38-year-old Mishima resident, reportedly connected to the factory, on suspicion of attempted murder. Witnesses said the suspect was wearing what appeared to be a gas mask during the attack.

Authorities are investigating the motive and the nature of the liquid used in the assault.


News.Az 

