Two killed in Palestinian attack in Northern Israel - VIDEO

Two people were killed and two others injured in a combined stabbing and vehicle-ramming attack in northern Israel on December 26.

Israeli emergency services confirmed that a 68-year-old man was run over and died, while a woman in her 20s was stabbed to death, according to Israel’s public broadcaster. Two additional people sustained minor injuries during the incident, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Israeli police identified the alleged attacker as a Palestinian resident of the occupied West Bank. Authorities are investigating the circumstances of the attack.

