16 killed in school bus crash in Colombia

A school bus accident in the Antioquia department in northwestern Colombia has killed 16 people and injured 20, News.Az reports, citing the local newspaper El Tiempo.

According to reports, a bus carrying a group of graduates veered off the road for an as-yet-undetermined reason and fell into a ravine in the municipality of Remedios. At least 16 people were killed and another 20 injured in the incident.

The National Road Safety Agency is investigating the circumstances of the incident.

"The competent authorities are currently conducting an investigation to determine the causes of the accident," the agency said in a statement.

News.Az