France calls drone attack that killed soldier in Iraq “unacceptable”

France’s President Emmanuel Macron condemned a drone strike in Iraq that killed a French soldier, calling the attack “unacceptable” and ordering a full military analysis of the incident.

Macron emphasized that France’s role in the ongoing Middle East conflict remains “defensive,” underscoring that French forces are not engaged in offensive operations in the region, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

He also criticized Russia’s position in the Iran war, noting the contrast with its refusal to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine:

“It is strange to see Russia calling for a ceasefire in the Iran war when it has refused to agree to one in Ukraine,” Macron said.

The president’s remarks highlight France’s cautious approach in the Middle East while reaffirming support for its deployed troops and military partners in Iraq.

