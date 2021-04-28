Yandex metrika counter

16 kindergarten children, 2 teachers injured in knife-stabbing in south China

Sixteen kindergarten children and two teachers were injured in a knife-stabbing incident in Beiliu City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region on Wednesday afternoon, local authorities said, according to Xinhua.

The incident took place in a kindergarten in Xinfeng Town at around 2 p.m. Wednesday, said the city's publicity department.

The wounded, including two seriously injured children, have been sent to hospital for medical treatment.

Police have arrested a man who stabbed those people. Investigation is underway.


