17 Georgian citizens arrested in Athens, Greece

The Georgian Interior Ministry and Greek police have detained 17 members of a criminal group as the result of a joint investigation in Athens.

All detainees are Georgian citizens and are connected to crime boss Nodar Shukakidze who was arrested during a large–scale police operation named Caucase Normandie held simultaneously in France and Greece on April 18, 2018, agenda.ge reports.

The detainees committed up to a hundred crimes in Greece, the investigation reported. They are facing several charges including robbery, theft, the possession and sale of loot and illegal arms possession.

The law enforcers seized weapons and stolen items from the accommodations where the detainees lived.

If found guilty, the individuals accused in these crimes may face up to 20 years in prison.

The Georgian Interior Ministry is in active cooperation with Europol, Interpol and Georgia’s European allies through Georgian police attachés abroad to combat transnational crime, the Ministry of Internal Affairs says.

Georgia officially became Europol’s partner in 2016 and has conducted several successful international operations in France, Spain and Greece.

