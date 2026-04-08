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Lithuanian Prime Minister arrives in Azerbaijan

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Lithuanian Prime Minister arrives in Azerbaijan
Photo: Azertac

On April 8, Inga Ruginienė, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Lithuania, arrived in Azerbaijan for an official visit.

A guard of honor was lined up for the Lithuanian Prime Minister at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, which was decorated with the national flags of the two countries, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

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Prime Minister Inga Ruginienė was welcomed by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Foreign Minister Fariz Rzayev and other officials.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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