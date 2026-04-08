US embassy issues warning for Iraq citizens amid Iran-backed attacks

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The US embassy in Baghdad has issued a warning to its citizens about the possibility of further attacks after Iran-backed armed groups targeted a diplomatic support center at the airport.

“Iraqi terrorist militia groups aligned with Iran conducted multiple drone attacks in the vicinity of the Baghdad Diplomatic Support Center and Baghdad International Airport on April 8,” the embassy claimed in a statement on X, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

“They may intend to conduct additional terrorist attacks against US citizens and targets associated with the United States throughout Iraq.”

News.Az