Flooding causes building collapse in Russia's Dagestan

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A multi-story apartment building in Makhachkala, the capital of Russia's Dagestan region in the Caucasus, collapsed due to flooding, according to the regional office of the Russian Emergency Ministry on Sunday.

According to preliminary information, there are no casualties because residents of the building were evacuated, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The city administration also reported a threat of a similar collapse of four multi-story buildings on another street, adding that approximately 300 people were evacuated from those buildings, and the area has been cordoned off.

The prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the collapse of the residential building. As part of the investigation, an assessment will be made of compliance with urban planning legislation and the effectiveness of flood prevention measures implemented by the relevant authorities.

Heavy rain began in Makhachkala on Saturday evening and continued through Sunday. Streets became inundated because of precipitation and river flooding.

News.Az