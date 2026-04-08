6 dead in Dagestan floods, elderly woman discovered under debris

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The death toll from the flooding in Russia's Caucasian Dagestan region has risen to six, following the discovery of an elderly woman's body, according to the regional office of the Russian Emergency Ministry on Tuesday.

"In Mikhaylovka, volunteers and rescuers found the body of a missing resident born in 1947 under the rubble. The number of victims of the flooding in Dagestan has reached six people," it said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Russian Hydrometeorological Center declared an orange-level weather warning in the region, the second-highest on the color scale of weather warnings, indicating dangerous weather conditions with the likelihood of natural disasters and damage.

Residents and visitors of the region are urged to take precautions.

Work continues in Dagestan to address the aftermath of heavy rains that led to widespread flooding in several districts in late March and early April.

The situation remains difficult in the regional administrative center, the city of Makhachkala, as well as the Khasavyurt and Derbent districts, where dozens of homes, cars and garden plots have been flooded.

Several bridges were washed away by the adverse weather. A local-level state of emergency and a heightened alert regime have been declared in the region.

News.Az