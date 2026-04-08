Floods in Türkiye claim two lives

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During the heavy rainfall in Osmaniye, Türkiye, two people lost their lives when a vehicle was swept away by the flood caused by the overflow of Bülbül Stream.

Due to the heavy rainfall that began in the evening in Kadirli district, Bülbül Stream, which flows through the town center, overflowed, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

As a result of the flood caused by the overflow, some vehicles were swept away by the current, while others were submerged in water.

Upon receiving reports, teams from AFAD, the municipality, gendarmerie and police were dispatched to the area.

The teams began working to rescue citizens trapped in their vehicles.

News.Az