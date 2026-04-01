$1.75 trillion SpaceX IPO may reshape markets

The rocket company, founded by Elon Musk, has reportedly filed confidentially for a blockbuster IPO that could raise more than $50 billion and value the firm at up to $1.75 trillion. That would make it the largest IPO in history, surpassing Saudi Aramco’s 2019 record listing, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Market analysts say a successful SpaceX debut could signal a turning point for a global IPO market that has struggled for years amid higher interest rates, inflation pressures, and geopolitical uncertainty.

Experts note that SpaceX’s scale, brand recognition, and association with Musk give it unusual market appeal, but also make its impact difficult to predict. Some believe the listing could act as a catalyst for other large IPOs, while others warn it may absorb investor attention and limit demand for similar deals.

The company is also seen as part of a growing group of private “mega-valuations,” alongside firms such as OpenAI and ByteDance, which increasingly rival public market giants.

SpaceX reportedly generated around $15–16 billion in revenue and about $8 billion in profit last year, driven by its rocket launch business and satellite internet service Starlink.

Elon Musk has also consolidated parts of his broader technology ecosystem, including artificial intelligence ventures, further strengthening the company’s long-term growth narrative.

Analysts say the upcoming IPO, if it proceeds, will test whether public markets have the capacity and appetite for trillion-dollar listings at a time when global deal-making remains fragile.

A strong reception could reopen the door for other mega IPOs, while a weak response may delay hopes of a broader revival in public offerings.