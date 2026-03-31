Starlink satellite experiences on-orbit anomaly, SpaceX confirms

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SpaceX confirmed on Monday that one of its Starlink satellites experienced an on-orbit anomaly on Sunday, leading to a loss of communications and the creation of debris.

Starlink satellite 34343 lost contact while operating at roughly 560 km above Earth, the company said in a statement, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Analysis indicates the anomaly does not pose any new risk to the International Space Station and its crew, nor to NASA’s upcoming Artemis II lunar mission.

SpaceX stated it will continue monitoring the satellite and any trackable debris, coordinating with NASA and the U.S. Space Force.

The company also noted that there was no new risk to the Transporter-16 rideshare mission launched earlier Monday, as payloads were deployed well above or below the Starlink constellation to prevent collisions.

Meanwhile, U.S. space tech firm LeoLabs, which tracks satellites and debris in low Earth orbit, detected a fragment generation event linked to Starlink 34343 on Sunday. LeoLabs’ analysis suggests the event resembles a previous anomaly involving Starlink satellite 35956 on Dec. 17, 2025.

“These events highlight the importance of rapid characterization of anomalies to maintain clarity in the operating environment,” the company said.

News.Az