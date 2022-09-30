19 people killed as result of protests in Iranian Zahidan

+ ↺ − 16 px

At least 19 people were killed and 15 injured today as a result of the protests that took place in the city of Zahidan in the province of Sistan and Balochistan in southeastern Iran, Iranian State News Agency says, News.az reports.

According to information, 16 police officers were also injured.

Protests have been going on in Iran since September 19, prompted by the murder of 22-year-old Iranian woman Mahsa Amini by Tehran's morality police.=

News.Az