“1917” wins best film and best director at BAFTA awards

The thrilling drama, shot in what appears to be a single take, was also honored in the outstanding British film, sound, production design, cinematography, and special visual effects categories.

Joaquin Phoenix voted the best actor for his critically acclaimed transformation from a vulnerable loner into the confident villain in “Joker”.

Renee Zellweger beat Scarlett Johansson to the best actress gong for her portrayal of Judy Garland in “Judy”. The two will go head-to-head again at the Oscars on Feb. 9.

It was a frustrating evening for Netflix's “The Irishman”, Martin Scorsese's star-studded gangster drama, which was nominated in 10 categories but left empty-handed.

The streaming giant, however, fared better with divorce drama “Marriage Story”, which saw Laura Dern win the best-supporting actress.

Brad Pitt picked up the best supporting actor for Quentin Tarantino's “Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood”, the only success for a movie nominated for 10 awards.

Bong Joon Ho's darkly comic film “Parasite” triumphed in the original screenplay and film not in the English language categories at the ceremony at London's Royal Albert Hall.

