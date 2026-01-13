$1M bookings open for world's first hotel on the moon

Photo: An artist's impression of the lunar hotel to be developed by California-based Galactic Resource Utilization Space Ltd. (Image credit: GRU)

A California-based startup is taking $1 million reservations for the first-ever hotel on the moon. Galactic Resource Utilization Space (GRU), founded by 21-year-old UC Berkeley graduate Skyler Chan, aims to open the lunar hotel by 2032.

Early guests are expected to include wealthy adventurers, commercial space travelers, and couples seeking out-of-this-world honeymoons. GRU plans to use proprietary habitation modules and automated techniques to turn lunar soil into durable structures, with construction slated to begin in 2029, pending regulatory approval, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Chan says lunar tourism could kickstart a lunar economy and pave the way for humans to live on the moon and Mars. Investors backing the project include supporters of SpaceX and Anduril.

News.Az