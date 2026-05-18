Trump issues stark warning to Iran as peace talks remain deadlocked

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US President Donald Trump has warned Iran that “the clock is ticking” as negotiations aimed at ending the conflict remain stalled and tensions continue across the Middle East.

Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform that Iran “better get moving, FAST, or there won't be anything left of them,” adding that “TIME IS OF THE ESSENCE!”, News.Az reports, citing BBC.

The statement came after Trump reportedly spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday. Meanwhile, Iran said on Monday that it had responded to the latest US proposal and confirmed that indirect contacts with Washington were continuing through Pakistani mediators.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Tehran had conveyed its concerns to the American side, while Iranian media claimed the latest US response did not include significant concessions. The semi-official Mehr news agency warned that the lack of compromise could lead to an “impasse in the negotiations.”

According to reports, Iran’s demands included a complete halt to military actions, an end to the US naval blockade of Iranian ports, guarantees against future attacks, compensation for war damage and recognition of Iranian sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

Iranian media also reported that Washington responded with several conditions, including limiting Iran to one operational nuclear site and transferring highly enriched uranium stockpiles to the United States.

Trump recently suggested he could support a 20-year suspension of Iran’s nuclear programme instead of demanding its complete termination, signaling a possible shift in Washington’s position.

The conflict escalated after Israeli and US forces launched large-scale strikes against Iran on February 28. Although a ceasefire announced in April has mostly held, occasional exchanges of fire have continued.

Iran has also maintained control over the Strait of Hormuz, disrupting one of the world’s key energy routes and contributing to rising global oil prices. At the same time, the United States has continued enforcing restrictions on Iranian ports as pressure on Tehran intensifies.

Pakistan remains involved as a mediator between the two sides, though significant differences reportedly remain unresolved.

News.Az