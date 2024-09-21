2 dead, 14 missing after floodwaters sweep away bus in southern Morocco

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two people died, and 14 are missing after a bus was swept away by floodwaters in Morocco's southern Tata province on Friday, state news agency MAP reported on Saturday, News.AzThirteen people were rescued from the bus, which was caught in flooding triggered by intense thunderstorms and heavy rainfall, according to local government officials.A woman is also reported missing in a separate incident amid the severe flooding.Morocco's Interior Ministry stated that local authorities are coordinating efforts to address potential damage and provide necessary support and assistance to those affected."All resources and means are being mobilized to ensure the safety of citizens and property," the ministry added.

News.Az