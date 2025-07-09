2 dead, 5 rescued after bridge collapses in Gujarat’s Vadodara; Vehicles plunge into river

+ ↺ − 16 px

A tragic incident unfolded early Wednesday in Gujarat’s Vadodara district as a 43-year-old bridge collapsed, causing multiple vehicles to fall into the Mahisagar River. At least two people have been confirmed dead, while five others were rescued with minor injuries.

The Gambhira Bridge, located in Mujpur in Padra taluka, connected Central Gujarat’s Vadodara to the Gambhira region in Anand district and further to Saurashtra. The collapse disrupted one of the key transportation routes in the region, News.Az reports, citing The Indian Express.

Vadodara District Collector Anil Dhameliya confirmed the collapse and rescue updates:

“We have rescued five people with simple injuries and confirmed two deaths. Two trucks, an Eeco van, a pickup van, and an auto-rickshaw fell into the river when a section of the bridge suddenly gave way.”

Authorities are still investigating whether two motorcycles that were seen on the bridge also fell into the water.

Rescue teams from Vadodara district, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), and Anand district rushed to the site. Deep water divers have been deployed to search the riverbed, though the location is reportedly not in the deepest part of the river.

The injured were transported to a local hospital in Vadodara. According to Dhameliya, most sustained minor injuries and are stable.

