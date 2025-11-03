2 girls injured after falling from Ferris wheel at Louisiana festival

Rescuers attend to two girls who were thrown from a Ferris wheel at the Harvest Festival on False River in New Roads, Louisiana, November 1, 2025. Eddie Jones

Two young girls were hospitalized after falling from a Ferris wheel at a harvest festival in Louisiana, authorities said.

The incident occurred around noon on Saturday during the Harvest Festival on False River in New Roads, roughly 40 miles northwest of Baton Rouge, according to Pointe Coupée Parish Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux. Both children are under the age of 13. One was airlifted to a medical facility, while the other was transported by ambulance. Their conditions have not been released, News.Az reports, citing ABC News.

“Our hearts go out to the families, and our prayers,” Sheriff Thibodeaux said.

The Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal confirmed an investigation is underway to determine how the girls fell from the ride. Witnesses told local media the Ferris wheel’s gondola appeared to tilt and catch on wires, causing the girls to fall to the ground.

“It tilted over, and the two girls fell out,” witness Madison Fields told local station WBRZ, describing a loud impact after the fall. Fields said she had planned to ride the Ferris wheel shortly before the accident.

The festival incident comes as authorities continue to evaluate amusement-ride safety nationwide. Further updates on the girls' conditions and investigation findings are expected as officials review ride operations and safety protocols at the event.

