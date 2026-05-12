Romanian Senate hosts conference to commemorate 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev

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On May 12, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Romania held a conference in the Romanian Senate to commemorate the 103rd anniversary of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event began with the performance of the National Anthems of Azerbaijan and Romania, followed by a minute of silence to honor the memory of the National Leader, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Opening the event, Gudsi Osmanov, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Romania, spoke extensively about the life, activities, and profound statehood experience of National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

Mircea Abrudean, President of the Romanian Senate, delivered a speech hailing the life of the world-renowned political figure Heydar Aliyev. He emphasized that the National Leader dedicated his meaningful life to his people and the strengthening of Azerbaijan, noting his special role in expanding relations between Azerbaijan and Romania. Recalling his visit to Azerbaijan last year and his cordial meeting with President Ilham Aliyev, Mircea Abrudean underlined that relations between the two countries continue to develop on the basis of mutual benefit, friendship, and strategic partnership.

Other speakers at the event included Ziyafat Asgarov, Deputy Speaker of the Azerbaijani Milli Majlis; Marian Neacşu, Head of the Friendship Group with Azerbaijan in the Romanian Parliament; and Azay Guliyev, Chairman of the Azerbaijan-Romania Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group. They noted that Heydar Aliyev was the architect of the modern Azerbaijani state and remains a key figure in the history of strengthening the friendship between Romania and Azerbaijan.

The conference concluded with the screening of a video dedicated to the rich and meaningful life path of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people.

News.Az