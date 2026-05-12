Man shot dead by police after standoff in Bedford

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A man was shot dead by police following a lengthy standoff in Bedford after officers responded to reports of damaged vehicles and threats made from inside a property.

According to Bedfordshire Police, officers were called to Aylesbury Road at around 10:40 p.m. on Monday after reports that vehicles had been damaged. Police said a man in his 40s had barricaded himself inside a property and was making threats, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Armed officers, negotiators and emergency services were deployed to the scene as authorities attempted to resolve the situation safely over several hours.

Police stated that shortly after 9:30 a.m., the man presented a weapon, after which officers opened fire. He was treated at the scene but died about an hour later.

A police cordon remains in place in the area, although residents who were evacuated during the incident are now being assisted in returning to their homes.

The case has been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct, which has launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

News.Az