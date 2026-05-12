Azerbaijan and ADB discuss potential joint projects

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Azerbaijan’s Health Minister Teymur Musayev met with an Asian Development Bank delegation led by Christine Engstrom, Director General of the bank’s Sectors Department 3 (SD3).

The Minister of Health stated that the Government of Azerbaijan has identified the sustainable development of the healthcare system, the modernization of medical infrastructure, and ensuring the population’s access to high-quality healthcare services as priority areas, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Teymur Musayev noted that significant steps have been taken in recent years toward the modernization of medical institutions and the implementation of digital solutions across the country.

The Minister also emphasized that cooperation with the Asian Development Bank makes an important contribution to the more effective implementation of reforms in the healthcare sector and the application of international best practices. Teymur Musayev highlighted the importance of future joint initiatives involving innovative projects, particularly in the development of regional healthcare infrastructure and the strengthening of medical workforce capacity.

In turn, Christine Engstrom praised the reforms being implemented by the Government of Azerbaijan in the healthcare sector and emphasized that the Asian Development Bank stands ready to support these efforts. She noted the strategic importance of cooperation with Azerbaijan in terms of human capital development and social sector projects, expressing particular interest in new joint initiatives in the fields of maternal and child health, medical workforce training, and the implementation of innovative medical technologies.

News.Az