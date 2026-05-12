Hezbollah head pushes for Lebanon to abandon Israel talks

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Hezbollah’s leader in Lebanon urged the government on Tuesday to pull out of direct talks with Israel, labeling them a concession and advocating for “indirect negotiations.”

Lebanon and Israel are scheduled to hold two days of talks in Washington starting Thursday in an attempt to end the latest fighting that broke out two months ago, following the Iran war, and discuss the future of relations between the two sides that have been at war since Israel was created in 1948, News.Az reports, citing Asharq Al-Awsat.

Hezbollah leader urges indirect talks Naim Qassem said in a letter directed to the group’s officials that direct negotiations benefit Israel and that they are “concessions by Lebanese authorities.” He said Lebanon’s government should instead resort to indirect negotiations with Israel, as in previous years, such as when a ceasefire was reached in November 2024.

Indirect talks are usually done through a third party.

Qassem also said the dispute over Hezbollah’s possession of weapons was an internal affair and shouldn't be part of the talks with Israel. The Lebanese government has sought the disarmament of the armed group after the latest round of fighting broke out in early March, calling all military activities by the group illegal.

Lebanese authorities have also demanded cessation of hostilities, Israeli withdrawal from Lebanon, deployment of Lebanese troops south of the Litani River, the release of Lebanese prisoners held in Israel and the return of displaced people to their homes.

Qassem said Tuesday his group is ready to cooperate to help achieve the five points demanded by the country's government.

News.Az