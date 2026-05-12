President Aliyev posts video from WUF13 site visit

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A video showcasing President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the Baku Olympic Stadium to review the preparations for WUF13 was shared on his official social media accounts, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

🇦🇿A video has been shared on the official social media accounts of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev, showing his visit to the Baku Olympic Stadium, where he reviewed the ongoing preparations for the 13th World Urban Forum (WUF13). https://t.co/rGrQ4xRE1e — News.Az (@news_az) May 12, 2026

News.Az