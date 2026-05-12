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President Aliyev posts video from WUF13 site visit

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President Aliyev posts video from WUF13 site visit
Credit: AZERTAC

A video showcasing President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev’s visit to the Baku Olympic Stadium to review the preparations for WUF13 was shared on his official social media accounts, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.


News.Az 

By Ulviyya Salmanli

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