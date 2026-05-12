Putin says Russia will deploy Sarmat nuclear missile this year

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Vladimir Putin has announced that Russia plans to deploy the Sarmat nuclear missile system by the end of the year, describing it as the world’s most powerful nuclear missile.

Speaking in televised remarks, Putin said the Sarmat missile has a range exceeding 35,000 kilometers and a destructive capacity more than four times greater than comparable Western systems. He claimed the missile would be capable of penetrating all existing and future missile defense systems, News.Az reports, citing Sky News.

Russian state television also broadcast comments from missile force commander Sergei Karakayev, who reported what he described as a successful missile test. Karakayev said the deployment of launchers equipped with the Sarmat system would significantly strengthen Russia’s strategic nuclear forces and improve its deterrence capabilities.

The announcement follows years of delays and technical setbacks linked to the missile program, including a failed test launch in 2024 that reportedly left a large crater at a launch site, according to Western analysts.

The Sarmat missile is part of a broader nuclear modernization program launched by Putin in 2018. Analysts have previously questioned some of the stated capabilities of Russia’s new strategic weapons systems.

Since the start of the war in Ukraine, Putin has repeatedly referenced Russia’s nuclear arsenal as a warning against deeper Western involvement in the conflict. Despite this, many Western officials and analysts have dismissed such statements as nuclear signaling and deterrence rhetoric.

According to estimates by the Federation of American Scientists, Russia possesses the world’s largest nuclear stockpile, with nearly 5,500 warheads, including more than 1,700 considered deployed and operational.

Putin’s remarks came as the Kremlin also released footage showing him driving in Moscow and meeting a former school teacher. The video followed reports in Western media claiming security measures around the Russian president had been strengthened amid fears of assassination attempts or internal threats.

The Russian president also recently stated that he believes the war in Ukraine is approaching an end, although fighting continues and negotiations remain stalled while the frontline situation has largely remained unchanged in recent months.

News.Az