2 killed in police helicopter crash in U.S. state Arizona

Source: ABC News

Two people died after a police helicopter crashed on Wednesday night at a shooting scene in Flagstaff, the U.S. state of Arizona, local authorities said Thursday.

The Arizona Department of Public Safety confirmed in a press release that the helicopter was responding to an active shooter incident in the Flagstaff area to provide tactical air support when it went down, killing both the pilot and a trooper on board, News.Az reports, citing CNBC.

The Bell 407 helicopter crashed near Flagstaff about 10:15 p.m. local time (1315 GMT on Thursday) and there was a fire afterward, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement.

The FAA said it will assist the National Transportation Safety Board in the crash investigation. 


