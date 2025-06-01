2 officers injured in shooting during standoff with barricaded suspect in Baldwin Park -VIDEO

2 officers injured in shooting during standoff with barricaded suspect in Baldwin Park -VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

Two Baldwin Park police officers were shot Saturday evening during a standoff with a barricaded suspect, according to the L.A. County Fire Department, News.Az informs via ABC7.

Both officers were taken to L.A. General Medical Center in Lincoln Heights—one by helicopter and the other by ambulance. Their conditions have not been disclosed.

L.A. County Fire said the shooting happened at 7:16 p.m. When Eyewitness News first arrived at the scene in the 4200 block of Filhurst Avenue near Palm Avenue, there were dozens of police officers, sheriff's deputies, SWAT team members, paramedics, and firefighters present.

The officers responded to a report of shots heard in the neighborhood and were involved in a shooting when they arrived, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Deputy Tracy Koerner told City News Service.

The officers and the suspect were wounded in the gunfire, Koerner said. The suspect was taken to a hospital in unknown condition and taken into custody.

In video obtained by Eyewitness News, you can hear the gunfire ringing through the neighborhood.

"It sounded like fireworks, like strobe rockets or something, just going off constantly back and forth," one neighbor said. "I thought it was just fireworks, but then you hear patrol cars from everywhere, coming in, swarming."

"It was crazy. I walked outside and there was all kinds of cop cars flying down the street," said neighbor Edson Chavez.

At L.A. General Medical Center, an Eyewitness News crew saw a lot of law enforcement activity going in and out. Some officers were seen giving each other hugs as they arrived.

Video from the scene on Filhurst Avenue shows what appears to be an officer being put into the back of an ambulance.

News.Az