Seven injured as car rams into pedestrians in Italian city of Modena
Source: Xinhua
Seven people were injured, two seriously, on Saturday after a car rammed into a group of pedestrians in the northern Italian city of Modena.
Police said the driver, in his thirties, has been arrested. He is also alleged to have attempted to stab a passerby who had tried to stop him, News.az reports, citing BBC.
According to reports in the Italian press, the car crashed into a shop window after hitting the pedestrians on a road in the central area of the city.
By Faig Mahmudov