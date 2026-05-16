Seven injured as car rams into pedestrians in Italian city of Modena

Seven injured as car rams into pedestrians in Italian city of Modena

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Seven people were injured, two seriously, on Saturday after a car rammed into a group of pedestrians in the northern Italian city of Modena.

Police said the driver, in his thirties, has been arrested. He is also alleged to have attempted to stab a passerby who had tried to stop him, News.az reports, citing BBC.

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According to reports in the Italian press, the car crashed into a shop window after hitting the pedestrians on a road in the central area of the city.

News.Az