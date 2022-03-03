201 more Azerbaijani citizens return home from Ukraine (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Today, 201 more citizens of Azerbaijan, including 18 young children, returned home by another AZAL evacuation flight from the Romanian airport of Iasi, the press service of Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) told News.Az

"By order of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, AZAL carries out daily evacuation flights to evacuate compatriots. The evacuation flights are free of charge for citizens of Azerbaijan. Citizens of our country who left Ukraine can apply to Azerbaijani diplomatic missions abroad to return home," the press service said.









News.Az