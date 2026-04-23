Zelenskyy overhauls SBU leadership in Kyiv, Kharkiv, and Kherson

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President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has carried out personnel reshuffles in the leadership of the SBU in Kyiv and three regions, according to presidential decrees published on the Head of State's website.

By previous Decree No. 334/2026 of April 22, the President dismissed Artem Bondarenko from the post of head of the SBU Main Directorate in Kyiv and Kyiv region, News.Az reports, citing UNN.

The changes also affected Kharkiv and Kherson regions.

Zelenskyy appointed Denys Lutiy as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kharkiv region, dismissing Oleksandr Kuts from this position.

Volodymyr Vavrykh was appointed by decree as the head of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kherson region. Artem Borysevych, who was transferred to Kyiv, was dismissed from this position.

News.Az