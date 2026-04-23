Israeli settlers cross into Syria to demand new Golan Heights settlements - VIDEO

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Dozens of Israeli settlers crossed into Syrian territory in the Golan Heights on April 23, 2026, to demand the establishment of new settlements.

The group barricaded themselves on a rooftop near the Druze village of Khader, located within Syrian-controlled land, as part of a protest to pressure the Israeli government into authorizing more expansion in the region, News.Azhttps://news.az/ reports, citing Aljazeera.

The move highlights ongoing tensions in the occupied territory, occurring just a week after reports surfaced that the Israeli government approved a $334 million five-year plan to develop infrastructure and increase the Israeli population in the Golan Heights. While international law considers the Golan Heights occupied Syrian territory and settlements there illegal, these activists are pushing for even deeper incursions into the region.

News.Az