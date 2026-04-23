Trump amplifies 'hellhole' label for India and China in birthright citizenship row

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US President Donald Trump has reignited international controversy by sharing a transcript and video from conservative commentator Michael Savage, which referred to India and China as "hellholes."

The remarks were made during a discussion on The Savage Nation regarding birthright citizenship, a long-standing legal guarantee that Trump is actively seeking to end via executive order and judicial challenge, News.Az reports, citing The Statesman.

Responding to US President Donald Trump’s ‘hellhole’ remark on India, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on Thursday said that he has “seen some reports” and “that’s where I leave it.”

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In the shared content, Savage argued that immigrants exploit US laws by arriving in the "ninth month of their pregnancy" to ensure their children become "instant citizens." He claimed these families then "bring the entire family in from China or India or some other hellhole on the planet," further alleging that modern immigrants lack loyalty to the US and that English is no longer the primary language in many areas. Trump’s endorsement of these views comes as the US Supreme Court deliberates on the legality of his administration's 2025 executive order targeting birthright citizenship.

News.Az