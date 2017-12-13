2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix early bird ticket campaign enters final phase

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku City Circuit (BCC) has reminded all F1 fans that discounted early bird ticket offers of up to 20% for the 2018 Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix are still available to purchase online via www.bakucitycircuit.com.

The third successive Formula 1 race to be staged on the streets of Azerbaijan’s capital city is taking place on the weekend of April 27th - 29th 2018, the first time the race will be staged in Baku at this time of year, AzerTag reports.

BCC is offering fans a limited supply of special ‘early bird’ discounts of 20% on the cost of all 4-day tickets. A 4-day ticket includes grandstand access to not only the three days of racing as well as all accompanying entertainment offerings but also to a special Public Pit Lane Walk on Thursday 26th April.

In addition to the discounted 4-day ticket offering, special ‘Junior’ tickets for children aged 2-16 will also be made available to families travelling to the event together. Daily Roaming Tickets will also be on offer to those preferring to watch the action from different locations on the track on various standing areas and podiums.

This exciting offer will be available until December 31st 2017, after which the cost of tickets will revert back to their original price.

News.Az

