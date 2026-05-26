Alex Eala knocked out of French Open by Iva Jovic

Alex Eala knocked out of French Open by Iva Jovic

+ ↺ − 16 px

Filipina tennis player Alex Eala exited the French Open on Tuesday after suffering a 4-6, 2-6 defeat to American Iva Jovic, News.Az reports, citing ABS-CBN.

Eala briefly gained momentum in the first set but was unable to maintain it, as Jovic secured the victory in one hour and 14 minutes.

After trailing 1-5 in the opening set, Eala mounted a strong comeback and reduced the gap to 5-4, putting pressure on her opponent.

However, Jovic regained control and broke Eala to love, taking the set 6-4.

In the second set, Eala started positively by going up 1-0, but Jovic—seeded 17th in the tournament—quickly shifted the momentum in her favor and closed out the match.

News.Az