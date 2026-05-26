Aryna Sabalenka cruises into French Open second round

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World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka showcased her title credentials on Tuesday with a convincing 6-4, 6-2 victory over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro, News.Az reports, citing Rollan-Garros.

Sabalenka, who has not suffered a first-round defeat at a Grand Slam tournament since the 2020 Australian Open, arrived in Paris with a 4-2 record from two clay-court events.

The top seed then took time to rest and recharge ahead of the tournament, a strategy that appeared to pay off as she produced 29 winners on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The runner-up at the 2025 French Open will return to the court in the second round to face either French youngster Elsa Jacquemot or qualifier Linda Fruhvirtova.

News.Az