2023 year of ‘enormous suffering, violence, and climate chaos’: UN

The head of the UN voiced hope for 2024 on Thursday and urged unity to rebuild trust, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

"2023 has been a year of enormous suffering, violence, and climate chaos. Humanity is in pain. Our planet is in peril. 2023 is the hottest year on record," Antonio Guterres said in a video message for the new year.

People are getting crushed by growing poverty and hunger, said Guterres, adding wars are growing in number and ferocity, and trust is in short supply.

"But pointing fingers and pointing guns lead nowhere. Humanity is strongest when we stand together. 2024 must be a year for rebuilding trust and restoring hope. We must come together across divides for shared solutions. For climate action. For economic opportunity and a fairer global financial system that delivers for all," he said.

The world must stand against discrimination and hatred that are poisoning relations between countries and communities, said the UN chief, adding new technologies such as artificial intelligence should be used for good.

"The United Nations will keep rallying the world for peace, sustainable development and human rights. Let’s resolve to make 2024 a year of building trust and hope in all that we can accomplish together.

"I wish you a happy and peaceful New Year," he added.

