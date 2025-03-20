2025 Global South Financiers Forum being held in Beijing (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The main forum of the 2025 Global South Financiers Forum took place in Beijing on Thursday, with the theme of "Illuminating Global South," News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Hosted by Xinhua News Agency, the main forum was attended by representatives from government departments, financial institutions and experts from more than 30 countries and regions. Several parallel forums and conferences focusing on inclusive finance, digital finance and green finance, as well as the high-quality development of the capital market, started on Wednesday and will last until Friday.

Addressing the main forum on Thursday, President of Xinhua News Agency Fu Hua said that the Global South has become a crucial force in the transformation of the international order.

The hosting of the forum is an innovative practice in advocating for openness and connectivity, leveraging financial cooperation to support the development of the Global South and promoting reforms in global governance, Fu said, adding that Xinhua is ready to work with all parties to enhance understanding and mutual trust to advance the common development and prosperity of Global South countries.

Financial cooperation is not only a key driver of economic growth but also an essential pathway for achieving common development, said Beijing Mayor Yin Yong, noting that the city serves as a national financial management center and is home to China's central financial regulatory bodies, headquarters of many financial institutions and offices of many international financial organizations.

At the main forum, attendees from both home and abroad called on Global South countries to strengthen communication and collaboration in a bid to contribute power to global economic stability and prosperity.

The Beijing Consensus of 2025 Global South Financiers Forum was also released at the main forum on Thursday. ■

A parallel forum of the 2025 Global South Financiers Forum titled "Value Discovery: Technological Innovation Drives High-Quality Development of Capital Markets" is held at the National Financial Information Center in Beijing, capital of China, March 19, 2025. (Xinhua/Li He)

